Presented by famous local DJ SUZIE WONG, “So Good” is a HDTV food programme featuring live demonstration of various cuisine and sharing of delicious dishes across the town. Acting as a tour leader on a journey for great food, AH SO will bring you to every corner of the food market for the best cooking ingredients based on each episode’s theme. Moreover, AH SO will demonstrate and share her favorite dishes with friends from all walks of life in a homey place. To add spice to the show, she will also be jumping around with her best partner TARZAN to take pleasure in food in your neighborhood. “So Good” will definitely lead you to an amazing world of flavor! So Good (Sr.2) Ah So has recharged her batteries and she is now supremely ready for the next series of adventures! “So Good 2010″ is another extraordinarily creative food programme featuring a team of “So Good Army” trained by Ah So within 30 days to conquer all kinds of dishes in various places. People from all walks of life are also invited to join their intensive chef training and a journey of delicacies has begun across Hong Kong, Guangdong and Macau! Besides sharing cooking tips and showcasing fantastic cuisines, Ah So had secretly visited the famous chef who now lives in seclusion to learn his unique cooking technique. She also traveled a long way to visit the youths at risk and the forgotten elderly to share great food and happy moments with them… “So Good 2010″ is definitely an evolution of the previous series which will surely create momentum in the city through creative cooking!