Welcome to the So Graham Norton guide at TV Tome. This Friday night chat show is hosted by the camp presenter/actor Graham Norton. The show features celebrity interviews, shocking audience confessions and a glimpse at the more bizarre members of society. This show is quite rude but is tastefully presented and uses Graham Norton's unique personality and charm to go places that other talk shows do not. From May 2002, Graham Norton's Friday night programme was reformatted into a new weeknight show. V Graham Norton follows a similar structure to "So Graham Norton" and is just as funny and outrageous as its predecessor.