So Many Colors in the Future, What a Wonderful World

Set in the city of Nagasaki, the story takes place in a world where a miniscule amount of magic remains in everyday life. Hitomi Tsukishiro is a 17-year-old descendant of a witch family who grew up with stale emotions, as she lost her sense of color at a very young age. Feeling sorry for her granddaughter's future, Kohaku, a great witch, sends Hitomi to past, the year 2018. Through exchanges with her 17-year-old grandmother and her club members, the story follows Hitomi's growth as a person.
|Kaori Ishihara
|Hitomi Tsukishiro(voice)
|Kaede Hondo
|Kohaku Tsukishiro(voice)
|Nao Touyama
|Komomo Kawai(voice)
|Sayaka Ohara
|Ruri Tsukishiro(voice)
|Kana Ichinose
|Asagi Kazano(voice)
|Seiji Maeda
|Syou Yamabuki(voice)
