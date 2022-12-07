Not Available

The summer hit SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE, hosted by Cat Deeley, keeps viewers moving to a different beat as dancers skilled in everything from the 'street' styles of Hip-Hop, Krumping and Popping to Ballroom's Salsa, Quickstep and Jive compete to be named the nation's favorite. In the performance round, the 20 finalists dance for America's votes, and each week the six contestants comprising the bottom three couples are given a chance to perform solo routines to encourage viewers to keep them on the show. Then the judges decide which dancers stay in the competition and which two are eliminated.