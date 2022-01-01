Not Available

So You Think You Can Dance Canada

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    So You Think You Can Dance Canada is a dance reality show and competition that airs on CTV. It is hosted by MuchMusic VJ Leah Miller. The series is based on the original American TV series So You Think You Can Dance. Auditions started April 7, 2008 in Vancouver, British Columbia and ended in Toronto, Ontario on June 8, 2008. The show premiered on September 11, 2008 beginning with the Toronto auditions. The first ever winner was Nicholas "Nico" Archambault, with Allie Bertram coming in the runner-up position.

    Cast

    		Jean-Marc GénéreuxSelf - Judge
    		Luther BrownSelf - Judge
    		Tre ArmstrongSelf - Judge
    		Blake McGrathSelf - Judge

    View Full Cast >

    Images