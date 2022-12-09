So You Think You'd Survive?

Not Available

Like it or not, people face life-or-death situations all the time. Potential survival in such scenarios can increase if someone knows what to do in certain situations. This hour long show features experts that debate what to do in dire situations. Whether being caught in a mudslide, near a sinkhole or in the path of a tornado, the panel offers ideas that could help increase the chances of survival in worst-case scenarios. Reality-TV veteran Phil Gurin ("Shark Tank") serves as executive producer.