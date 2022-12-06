Soap: the TV show that made Soap Operas funny! Soap is a tale about two sisters, Mary Campbell and Jessica Tate. While the Tates are a rich family, the Campbells are just another blue-collared family, but they go through amazing and crazy situations. This series will make you travel through a world of crazy and funny situations that happen all in the family.
|Katherine Helmond
|Jessica Tate
|Richard Mulligan
|Burt Campbell
|Cathryn Damon
|Mary Campbell
|Rod Roddy
|Ted Wass
|Danny Dallas
|Billy Crystal
|Jodie Dallas
