Not Available

Soap

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Witt/Thomas/Harris Productions

Soap: the TV show that made Soap Operas funny! Soap is a tale about two sisters, Mary Campbell and Jessica Tate. While the Tates are a rich family, the Campbells are just another blue-collared family, but they go through amazing and crazy situations. This series will make you travel through a world of crazy and funny situations that happen all in the family.

Cast

Katherine HelmondJessica Tate
Richard MulliganBurt Campbell
Cathryn DamonMary Campbell
Rod Roddy
Ted WassDanny Dallas
Billy CrystalJodie Dallas

