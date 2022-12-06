Not Available

Sober House is a continuation of Celebrity Rehab, in which celebrities with substance addictions transition from a drug-rehabilitation center to a less structured, drug-free, sober living home, which is housed in a mansion in the Hollywood Hills. The facility, at which the recovering addicts stay for 30 days, is run by House Manager Jennifer Gimenez and rehab tech Will Smith, a former stuntman. Bob Forrest serves as the head counselor. Dr. Drew Pinsky provides outpatient counseling to the recovering addicts during their time in the house.