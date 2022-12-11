Not Available

Hosted and co-produced by actor and social media personality Kendall Kyndall (Games People Play), Social Society provides a fresh look into each week's trending topics and social buzz, while also featuring the best exclusive sketch comedy. Created by Sheena D. Carter and executive produced by Latisha Fortune, each episode invites a variety of influencers, lifestyle experts, and tastemakers to a virtual roundtable for pointed conversations about Black culture, education, race, politics, and everything in between.