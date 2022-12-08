Society X with Laura Ling

Not Available

Not all pop-culture trends are created equal. Some are popular on the fringes of society but aren't completely accepted in the mainstream. It's those fringy trends that are explored in ``Society X.'' Hosted by journalist Laura Ling, the investigative series takes a look at of-the-moment fads, lifestyles and underground worlds by interviewing people who are entrenched in each particular subculture and by Ling herself getting involved in the action, such as riding along with undercover officers on a drug bust. Episode topics include synthetic drugs, electronic music festivals and people who claim to be actual vampires.