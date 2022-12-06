Not Available

Welcome to the Softly Softly guide at TV Tome. Creator: Elwyn Jones / Producers: David E. Rose, Leonard Lewis, Geraint Morris Crime drama series. Spin off from Z Cars. Further cases of detectives Barlow and Watt. For the first 69 episodes (in b&w) the show was known as Softly Softly, the title then changed in 1969 to Softly Softly - Task Force (for a further 131 episodes in colour) and Barlow left to take up his own series Barlow at Large. Softly Softly followed the boys in blue as they kept the peace in up in the fictional Wyvern region. Detective Chief Superintendent Barlow (Stratford Johns) and DCI Watt (Frank Windsor) continued their nice and nasty cop routine to good effect. Renamed to Softly Softly - Task Force with a longer monicker in 1969, Softly Softly moved its focus to Thamesford Constabulary's CID Task Force. Characters like Constable Snow, the miserable dog handler, and the always cheerful Welshman Sargeant Evans came along too.