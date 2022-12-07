Not Available

The extremely popular docu-tainment, info-logue from TBS! What?! Well, that's what this fascinating program is. This weekly one-hour program takes you all over Japan to investigate everything from rural towns and villages with interesting customs and scenery, to hidden places in the big cities. Do you know what happens at Tokyo's Narita Airport after it shuts down for the night? Have you seen the hidden corners and bizarre places that line the famous Tama River? Interested in the mysteries contained in the famous shrine to the Tokugawa Shogunate? Fast-paced, stimulating and long one of Japan's finest and most popular programs, "Soko Ga Shiritai", satisfies your need to know.