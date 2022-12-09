Sokora Refugees

Not Available

Kana's life is normal if not bad due to her bad habits. Her life only changes for the worse when elf boy Tien comes along and he thinks Kana is an elf too! Tien gets Kana into a trap in the girl's bathroom, which is a portal to his home world Sokora. It is under siege by a demonic army. Then she gets herself into more mishaps, when her body is time-shared by a powerful elf sorceress. Along the way, Kana meet Tien's brother and the Nymph girl, Salome. She now has the job of saving Sokora. She did not really want to, but Kana may be the only hope for Sokora, if only she can stop being so lazy.