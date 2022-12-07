Not Available

This new reality competition by FOX pits nine people against each other in the ultimate battle of endurance. Nine contestants are isolated from the rest of the world -- and also from each other. The players then become subjects in a series of strange and taxing experiments. They must endure challenges involving hunger, pain, sleep deprevation, mind control, and more! All for the coveted $50,000 prize. Though there are nine players in this game, the real battle lies between each contestant and his or her own self.