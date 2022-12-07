Not Available

Solitary

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This new reality competition by FOX pits nine people against each other in the ultimate battle of endurance. Nine contestants are isolated from the rest of the world -- and also from each other. The players then become subjects in a series of strange and taxing experiments. They must endure challenges involving hunger, pain, sleep deprevation, mind control, and more! All for the coveted $50,000 prize. Though there are nine players in this game, the real battle lies between each contestant and his or her own self.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images