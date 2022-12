Not Available

Megumi Soutome is a contract employee in the editorial department at a publishing company. She is invited by her colleagues to join them for a drink get-together, but Megumi Soutome declines their offer. She leaves quickly after work. The reason why she is in such a rush, is so she can have a "solo katasu." She enjoys solo activities like eating alone at restaurants, having her own party, and staying at love motels.