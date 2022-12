Not Available

"SOLVING HISTORY WITH OLLY STEEDS" takes viewers on a heart-pounding, globe-trotting quest. From the possible sea floor ruins of Atlantis to the dizzying heights of the Andes, Olly throws himself into the story employing hidden cameras, trekking to remote locations and participating in ancient rituals. Show is known as "MYSTERY INVESTIGATOR with Olly Steeds" in the UK.