People are fascinated with how things work. From incredibly high-tech items like plasma TV's to remarkably mundane objects that we use every day - toilets, Kleenex, toothpaste - every object has a story and an incredible process behind it. Some Assembly Required will take our host on a worldwide journey to participate in the process of making and manufacturing the items that makeup our everyday life. Along the way we will learn the little known facts about what it takes to design and mass-produce products and get insights into how these things work. And through our host and his interactions with people behind the building process, we'll see the often dramatic, funny, ingenious solutions people come up with to make products bigger, better, cheaper, or quicker.