Some Girls

BBC comedy about the lives, loves and hates of a group of 16-year-old girls who live on a South London housing estate. Viva Bennett (Adelayo Adedayo) lives with her dad Rob (Colin Salmon), a fire fighter, and her stepmother Anna (Dolly Wells), who is also the P.E. teacher at her school. In between playing on the same school football team, Viva, and friends Holli (Natasha Jonas), Saz (Mandeep Dhillon) and Amber (Alice Felgate), navigate a not-too-tentative path through the perils of adolescence, exploring along the way the ups and downs of school life, boys, homework and sex.