Some Light

When Nancy gets set up on a blind date by a friend, she isn't initially interested, but changes her mind when she finds out that the man she's going to meet is handsome. However, on her way there, she runs into several small accidents which make her think that she's really having a bad day. Her date, on the other hand, is a hardworking man who decides to go on the blind date to find someone to console him. But he barely gets enough sleep that night and almost causes a car accident on his way to meet Nancy the next day. As soon as he meets with Nancy, he realizes that the person he almost hit was her.