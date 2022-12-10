Not Available

Somebody is like a dating show with an interesting twist; the contestants are all dancers. They are from various styles of dance: ballet, street dance, Korea traditional, etc. Their mission is to try to meet a right partner for both art and love. Each of them has a unique personality and different reason to find love. But they are dancers; they know how to convey emotion through movement of the body. Observing the complex 'Ssom(flings)' between them, the show will make us appreciate some addictive stories of romance.