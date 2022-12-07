Not Available

A hard-hitting new series looking at the work of Barnardos Cymru across Wales. Somebody's Child charts the work of two services. First the story of Natasha and Megan, just two of the thousands of young carers looking after family members in Wales. Second, a look at the work of the Cardiff-based Caterpillar mental health project and support worker Sarah as she seeks to support two young people with mental health problems - Louis, just 17, who has an eating disorder and 15-year- old Emma, who is in recovery from her self-harming behaviour. The final programme in this hard hitting series follows the work of Barnardo's pioneering projects.