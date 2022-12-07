Not Available

天天天晴 After taking charge of her deceased husband’s jewelry shop, MING SUM-ON (Lee Sze Kei) makes it a big success with the help of both jewelry designers, MA HO-MAN (Cheng Tse Sing) and his wife CHENG KIU (Teresa Mo). However, KIU falls out with SUM after her divorce with MAN for SUM didn’t tell her that MAN was committing adultery. SUM’s youngest uncle (Lee Sze Chit) tries to mediate between them but it doesn’t work. On top of the dispute with KIU, SUM is also troubled by the Administrative Consultant CHU BO (Lau Tan) who is assigned by her husband’s family and the rebellious step daughter SHEK HO-YEE (Aimee Chan). With the support of her best friend LAM CHING-LING (Kristal Tin) after the divorce, KIU has transformed from a home-loving housewife into a total workaholic. Consequently, she is promoted as chief designer and achieves great success at work. SUM’s younger brother MING SAI-ON (Lai Yiu Cheung) returns from abroad to work as a plastic surgery doctor in LING’s Beauty Group. SAI becomes KIU’s neighbour coincidentally but KIU instantly dislikes him for he acts like a fickle lover who earns women’s money hypocritically. However, as the two of them gets to know each other, the repulsion has turned into mutual attraction… Before SAI takes a step forward, he suddenly realizes that LING is in love with him and he doesn’t know how to do…