Someday at a Place in the Sun

The drama is based on the best-selling serial novels by Nonami Asa, about the lives of two ex-convicts after their release from jail. Komoriya Hako took the rap for her first love, and was sent to jail for seven years. Eguchi Ayaka was serving time for killing her abusive husband. The two met in jail and became fast friends. Ayaka drew strength from Hako's innocence, and regained her will to live. She was released earlier than Hako, as she only had to serve five years, and went on to work at a bakery in Yanaka, Tokyo. Hako's family had disowned her, and wishes nothing to do with her. She moves into her dead grandmother's little place in Yanaka. With each other's support, both Ayaka and Hako start to rebuild their lives. One day, Hako's brother comes to visit and says to her, "I am getting married, and I wish to have your name removed from the family register"... - NHK