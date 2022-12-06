Not Available

Welcome to the Something So Right guide at TV Tome. "The beauty of the blended family" is a phrase used often on this show with tongue firmly in cheek. Mel Harris from thirtysomething and Jere Burns of Dear John star as a Manhattan couple with three failed marriages and three children between them, but they think they've really found the love of a lifetime at last. They know, though, that making their new extended, blended family work won't be easy. Besides Harris and Burns, there are good performances from all the youngsters and the ex-spouses. After the show's initial run on NBC and ABC, Something So Right became a mainstay of the USA Network's "USAM" comedy lineup. It has been on and off USA for the past year or two, and currently it's off again. Pictured (L-R): Marne Patterson, Jere Burns, Mel Harris, Billy L. Sullivan, Emily Ann Lloyd