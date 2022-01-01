Not Available

Something Special is a children's television programme produced and broadcast by the BBC. The producer is Allan Johnston who worked as a teacher of children with special needs before joining the BBC in 1989. It is designed to teach children signing supported by Makaton gestures, and is specifically aimed at children with delayed learning and communication difficulties. It is aired on CBeebies (both the separate channel and CBeebies on BBC One and BBC Two). It is presented by Justin Fletcher ("Justin" from Tikkabilla), and features various other characters (also played by Justin) and clips of disabled children. Justin speaks as well as signing, and a spoken narrative is provided over the clips of children. The characters played by Justin (other than himself) are the Tumble Family: Mr Tumble, Grandpa Tumble and Baby Tumble. Other members of the Tumble family to have made recent appearances include two Aunts - Polly and Suki (as in the popular nursery rhyme "Polly Put The Kettle On"). The name of the programme derives from the idea that all children, irrespective of their position on the learning spectrum, are special. A new series for 2006 started on 17 September 2006 and features the same characters as previous series. Mr Tumble can be seen in a school in the opening credits.