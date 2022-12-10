Not Available

BD Wong is not a doctor, although he played one on TV -- forensic psychiatrist/criminal profiler Dr. George Huang on "Law and Order: SVU." So he's familiar with complicated cases and digging deep for proper diagnoses, both of which play into his role as host of "Something's Killing Me." The HLN original production is a six-part documentary series that examines puzzling diseases and symptoms that result in near-death struggles. Featuring re-enactments, each hourlong episode tells actual stories of how doctors, scientists and, in some cases, federal investigators race against time to discover what or who is killing a patient. Included are interviews with victims, their families and doctors.