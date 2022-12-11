Sometimes When We Touch

Not Available

College student Stone has been a fan of supernatural phenomena since his childhood. To attract his crush to join the unpopular "Supernatural Sensor Society", he plans to stage a rescue mission. However, things get out of hand and Stone dies trying to save his crush from drowning. He meets an Underworld Guide, Lou, who made the mistake of capturing Stone's spirit and eventually resurrects him. They are transported to the Dream Pavilion, where they are forced to help the lost souls or risked being trapped in the Underworld forever.