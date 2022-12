Not Available

In the story that begins in a suburb of Istanbul, the events between Kenan Cesur, who shouldered the burden of a momentary mistake, and Zeynep proceed with an adventure full of ambition, passion and regret. Imam Yusuf and Teacher Nilüfer, on the other hand, become a beacon of hope for the young people whose dreams are gradually disappearing in the dark road they enter by saying “Nothing can happen for once”.