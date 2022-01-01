Not Available

Son de Fierro is an Argentinian television comedy, produced by Pol-Ka in 2007 and 2008. It was broadcast on Canal 13, becoming the most popular television series in Argentina in 2007 and 2008. The first episode was broadcast on January 8, 2007, and the last episode on February 6, 2008. Main roles in Son de Fierro were portrayed by Osvaldo Laport, María Valenzuela, Mariano Martínez, Soledad Fandiño, Vanesa Gonzáles, Eleonora Wexler and Camila Bordonaba. Son de Fierro had 251 episodes. Son de Fierro follows the life of the Fierro family, of their members and their friends. The character played by Laport was called "Martín Fierro", but neither the program or the character were an adaption or a free reference to the famed poem Martín Fierro by José Hernández. During this show, Felipe Colombo, Camila Bordonaba and Vanesa Gonzáles formed the band, but it didn't "survive" the show. Bordonaba and Colombo had musical contract with Cris Morena. This comedy is nominated for the Martín Fierro Awards for the best comedy.