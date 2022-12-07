Not Available

MTV will document the journey of talented up and coming rapper Cory Gunz in the new docu-series "Son of a Gun." This compelling six-part series takes viewers behind the scenes and into the world of Cory Gunz as he faces the tough decisions artists encounter as they're struggling to succeed in the competitive and cutthroat music industry. Lucky for Gunz, he has some extra support in his quest for hip-hop stardom from a few people who know the business well; guiding and managing Cory are his father, rapper Peter Gunz and multi-talented industry mogul Nick Cannon, who lends his advice to help Cory reach his full potential. Together, Nick and Peter Gunz form a strong alliance to propel Cory to stardom.