This 1991 made for television mini-series chronicles the life and times of George Armstrong Custer following the Civil War.The movie was based on Evan S. Connell's best seller Son of the Morning Star and other historical sources.A parallel story of the life of Native American inspirational hero Crazy Horse is crosscut with Custer's, two lives that will intertwine and culminate with the Battle of the Little Big Horn on June 25, 1876.Won 4 Primetime Emmys. Another 3 nominations.