Sonda was a Polish television popular science series broadcast between 1977 and 1989. It was presented by Zdzisław Kamiński and Andrzej Kurek. During the period of 12 years of broadcasting, the programme was the most popular and appreciated science TV show in Poland, becoming cult viewing for a generation. The program ended with the death of its hosts in a car accident on September 29, 1989. The programme owes its popularity to its unique formula: In each episode, one particular problem from the field of science or technology was addressed. The show had the form of a “never-ending” discussion between a sceptic and an enthusiast, who carried out hands-on demonstrations and experiments to illustrate their arguments. The discussion contained elements of humour and performance, the hosts were often dressed up in costumes. The show was interspersed with documentary footage presenting a broader view of the issues discussed. A total of 529 episodes were broadcast. Most of the broadcast tapes have been deleted.