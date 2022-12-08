Not Available

The story is based on the story of young girl Zhou Xuan (Nnadia Chan) in the Republic of China 1930s era. Zhou originally came from a poor background. She managed to join the Bright Moonlight Song and Dance Troupe to try to make a living, and met composer Yim Chi-wah (Leon Lai). A record producer recognized her skill, and helped her launch a music career in a very difficult time. The backdrop of the falling Republic of China led to the collapse of the Shanghai shidaiqu music industry. Zhou Xuan would suffer from mental breakdown and die an early age, but her music would make her a legend.