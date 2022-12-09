Not Available

Song vir Katryn is the handiwork of story king, Jan Scholtz and tells the story of a doctor who rocks and a Cinderella with attitude. Valiant Swart is a free-living medical doctor called Jinx. He’s got his own band and cruises all over on his bike. But then his path crosses with that of a penniless, feisty waitress called Katryn, who loses her job the night they meet, and decides she hates all men. Although Song vir Katryn is a romantic drama, it takes a realistic look at social problems such as drug abuse, AIDS, prison, pornography on the Internet and child prostitution. At the end of the previous series Katryn hits London’s ramps and studios with her agent, Hulbrand (played by Francois Coertze). The second series starts where Katryn is in London with Hulbrand. However, she wants to return to South Africa. After a dramatic incident she packs her bags and flees back, but she won't make contact with anyone. Jinx is searching frantically for his love that disappeared without trace. Meanwhile Hulbrand is blackening her name with stories about her unprofessional behaviour. To top it all, when sentence is passed on the arch thug, Robert Gouws (Jacques Gombault), he utters a curse on Jinx and Katryn, which sends the media into a spin. Could there be any truth in the curse? It’s Afrikaans drama at its best – joy and sorrow, treason, surprises and heaps of fun!