Not Available

Sonic Soldier Borgman is a science fiction anime. It features a Super Sentai-like three member team that fight an organization known as Youma. Featuring three main characters: Chuck, Ryo and Anise. Ryo is the leader, while Chuck and Anise are teachers at a public school. Sometimes, the students help or make troubles to the Borgman somehow, some even know the Borgman secret identities. Ryo has a talking "modern" blue motorcycle that can upgrade itself. The transformation code is "Borg. Get On". Each member has a personal cannon that matches his/her armor color that appears only to finish the monster they fight.