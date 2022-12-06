Not Available

"Sonic the Hedgehog," also known as the SatAM (Saturday morning) series, was the second television program to star the famous video game icon. It followed the slapstick "Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog," which was known mostly for its lighthearted approach. The SatAM, however, took on a much darker tone, telling the story of Sonic and his brave band of Freedom Fighters as they struggled to free their home world, the distant planet of Mobius from the clutches of the evil Dr. Robotnik. The first season was an unconventional mix of cartoon characters and a grim setting. Characters were developed and mature themes were explored. The second season, on the other hand, lightened the tone considerably, emphasizing the more comedic aspects of the show and toning down the series' darkness considerably. The show ultimately ended on a cliffhanger after only two seasons due to underachieving ratings. However, this was not the end of the SatAM. The series developed a cult following