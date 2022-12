Not Available

Sonic, Sonia, and Manic are the children of Queen Aleena Hedgehog, the rightful ruler of Mobius, and are pursued relentlessly by Doctor Robotnik and his bumbling bounty hunters sidekicks, Sleet and Dingo. As infants, the siblings were separated and placed in hiding to fulfill a prophecy made by the Oracle of Delphius that the triplets would grow up to find their estranged mother, overthrow Robotnik, and take their places once more as Mobius' rightful rulers.