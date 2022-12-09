Sono Hanabira ni Kuchizuke wo: Anata to Koibito Tsunagi

Not Available

My name is Sawaguchi Mai. I always get myself involved with my classmate, Kawamura Reo. Reo is pretty short and has silky hair... In short, she's cute. But sometimes, she can be really obstinate. I'm trying to do my best to get her to get along with the rest of the class, but since we're both headstrong we always end up fighting. It's so frustrating, especially since she can't do anything without me around! But whenever I talk to her, Reo always acts like I'm bothering her. I wonder if she hates me... But then, just when I got all depressed Reo came up to me and told me, "You've got it all wrong! I love you, Mai! I love you so much!" Her confession completely took me by surprise. Could it be that I'm in love with Reo too?!