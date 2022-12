Not Available

Haruko Tsubokura (Ayumi Ito) works at medium size IT company as a section chief. She will turn 35 years old soon and she is dating co-worker Takashi Ninomiya (Taro Suruga). She has questions about herself. One day, the company president, Ranko Saotome (Mao Daichi), scouts Joe Ichijo (Kento Hayashi). Joe Ichijo is a boastful young man, but boasts more than he can actually deliver.