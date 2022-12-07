Not Available

SONS OF GUNS centers on Will's Red Jacket shop, located in the heart of the Louisiana bayou. When Will isn't rebuilding a "bring-back" rifle from the Vietnam War or using his wealth of weapon history knowledge to determine if a pistol found in the attic is an antique or not, he can be found in his shop with his daughter Stephanie and the rest of his team, swapping gossip with his customers. Whether it's having a lunch break shooting contest, going on a nighttime bayou bow fishing trip or field testing a fully automatic M2 .50 caliber machine gun, viewers will catch the Red Jacket team always finding time to have some fun on SONS OF GUNS.