Meet the Barks family, homesteaders who have rejected modern living in favor of living off the grid and maintaining a prairie lifestyle in Northern Saskatchewan, a remote province in Canada. This winter, their entire world is about to change. The two eldest sons, 20-year-old Dale and 19-year-old Shane, will embark on an epic, 90-day journey hundreds of miles away from home in order to survive the unforgiving wilderness on their own.