Sooty is a British children's television series that was produced for three series, that aired on ITV from 5 November 2001 to 6 January 2004. It replaced Sooty Heights, but remained the same setup of Sooty and the gang running a hotel, which saw a major re-vamp and later a change of name to 'Hotel Sooty'. It was presented by Richard Cadell and Vicki Lee Taylor.