Soratobu Kouhoushitsu

Inaba Rika (Aragaki Yui) is a director at Teito TV Network. Ever since her childhood it was been her dream to be a reporter. Yet she frequently causes troubles due to her aggressive interviewing style and eventually gets transferred against her will to be the co-director of an evening information programme. She is put in charge of a special feature on uniformed personnel and ordered to interview the Self Defence Forces. First Lieutenant Sorai Daisuke (Ayano Go) became a fighter pilot but injured his foot in an accident and got assigned to a department which he was unprepared for, the Air Staff Office’s Public Relations Department. Ever since the accident, he has never once shown his feelings. However, Daisuke’s superior Sagisaka (Shibata Kohei) saw through his “benign, mild” facade and placed Rika in his care even though the people around him said he was still not ready for it. It chafes at Rika to have her dream destroyed and she psyches herself for a comeback as a reporter by getting a scoop. With that in mind, she is constantly provocative in her speech and conduct towards the members of the Public Relations Department, especially Daisuke. And she says something to Daisuke that she never should.