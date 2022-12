Not Available

It's Shibas' job to rid his kingdom of powerful sorcerers and demonic monsters - for a price of course! In short, Shibas is a bounty hunter – a very well paid bounty hunter! Although he may be debauched, debased and a real bastard at times, his services don't come cheap. He's that good! So good, that when a local nasty needs a powerful sorcerer to serve as a sacrifice, the "honor" goes to Shibas. It's just his bad luck that Shibas has no intention of cooperating...