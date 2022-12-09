Not Available

Sorority Sisters follows the lives of "sorors" from four different Atlanta sororities. Unlike most white sororities, African-American sorors pledge for life and are expected to continue with community work long after graduation. With this fierce loyalty comes intense rivalry among the sisters of the different organizations. From long-awaited reunions and high teas, to managing the men in their lives, it's homecoming all across the ATL! Our ladies have a lot at stake, from maintaining their image in the community to holding down the bonds and legacies of their sororities.