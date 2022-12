Not Available

Returning home from World War I, Capt. Stephen Sorrell (Richard Pasco) finds his marriage crumbling in this epic British miniseries based on Warwick Deeping's best-selling novel. After Sorrell's wife leaves him, he labors at a series of menial jobs to provide security and a better future for his son (played by Paul Critchley as a boy and Peter Chelsom as a young man). Miranda Richardson and Stephanie Beacham also star.