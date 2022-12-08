Not Available

Every year, thousands of Swedes suffer accidents and illnesses abroad. It can be a diving accident in Thailand, a moped crash in Cyprus, a skiing accident in Aspen, or a sudden illness in Tenerife. But when you become ill or get into trouble abroad, there is an angel flying up hem.Ängeln called SOS International and is a flying hospital that reaches around the world. In this program we follow behind the scenes when the sick and injured Swedes collected from around the world. We meet anxious relatives and the professional staff that takes care of both them and the patients.