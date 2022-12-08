Not Available

SOS: Save Our Skins is the tale of two hapless British geeks who wake up in New York City only to find that the entire human race has vanished. But as they explore the seemingly empty world before them, Ben and Stephen soon realize they're not alone after all... Juggling sci-fi, comedy and horror, SOS: Save Our Skins sends Ben and Stephen on a desperate journey to find their loved ones, escape the jaws of death and work out why they're one of the few remaining people on Earth. But the answer to the mystery is bigger, crazier and more apocalyptic than they could ever have imagined, and puts the fate of the planet into their very stupid hands.