SOS Sommar

Summer has begun and the Swedish people flowing in their hundreds of thousands to our shores. There is dance, party and savory dip around the clock. Sometimes skvimpar joy and drink over a little too much, or is there a boat enthusiasts alike running aground. Thankfully when our uniformed heroes are armed to the teeth for this summer's challenges. The SOS summer we follow the police officers, paramedics, firefighters and sjöräddare the busiest tourist destinations in the country, where the population is sometimes tenfold and the number of accidents, crimes and fires increases dramatically. And do not forget the life jacket!