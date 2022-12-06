SOS Västkust

Not Available

Midsummer is the start of summer, but other than herring, schnapps and dancing around the maypole has a tradition etched this weekend, accident statistics. During midsummer Smögen is a magnet for tourists from all over the country and thousands are heading to a party sites and the 600-meter Smögenbryggan to celebrate. The weekend is one of the worst accident of all year all weekends and Midsummer 2010 is not an exception. It becomes a midsummer of car accidents, fires and beatings.